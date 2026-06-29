Narendra Modi praises Hindu and Indian origin communities in Seychelles India Jun 29, 2026

PM Modi just wrapped up a visit to Seychelles, where he gave a shoutout to the local Hindu community for keeping Indian culture and spirituality alive, especially through their work on the Tanp Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, which has become a real hub for cultural events.

He also spent time with the Indian-origin community there, appreciating how they help keep strong connections between India and Seychelles.