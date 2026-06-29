Narendra Modi praises Hindu and Indian origin communities in Seychelles
PM Modi just wrapped up a visit to Seychelles, where he gave a shoutout to the local Hindu community for keeping Indian culture and spirituality alive, especially through their work on the Tanp Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, which has become a real hub for cultural events.
He also spent time with the Indian-origin community there, appreciating how they help keep strong connections between India and Seychelles.
Modi at Seychelles 50th National Day
Modi was the guest of honor at Seychelles's 50th National Day, marking half a century of independence.
The event saw India's Assam Regiment marching and navy ships joining in, a sign of growing friendship and maritime ties.
On the sidelines, Modi met leaders from both Seychelles and Mauritius to talk about teaming up more closely in the Indian Ocean region.