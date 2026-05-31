Narendra Modi praises mango farmers on 'Mann Ki Baat'
India
On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, Prime Minister Modi gave a shoutout to India's mango farmers, calling them the backbone of the rural economy.
He talked about how Indian mangoes are increasingly gaining recognition globally and how chatting about mangoes has become a classic summer tradition in Indian homes.
Narendra Modi highlights regional mango varieties
Modi spotlighted different regional favorites: from Maharashtra's Alphonso and Gujarat's Kesar to Uttar Pradesh's Dussehri, Bihar's fragrant Zardalu, and South India's Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, and Malgova.
He wrapped up by saying these unique varieties show off India's rich culture and that he feels proud seeing Indian mangoes gaining recognition globally.