Narendra Modi reflects on parental loss at Kovind autobiography launch
India
At the launch of former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up about the lasting impact of losing a parent.
Reflecting on Kovind's story of losing his mother as a child, Modi shared, "Even today, I deeply feel the void left by her absence," despite his own mother living past 100.
He spoke about how both stories show the power of resilience and family bonds.
Modi urged youth to read autobiographies
Modi encouraged youth to read autobiographies, not just scroll through social media, saying real stories teach us about overcoming struggles.
Kovind also recalled growing up in tough conditions and highlighted how government support can restore dignity.
Both leaders pointed to determination and empathy as keys to making a difference.