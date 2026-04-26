Narendra Modi to attend major summits, host Africa summit
India
Prime Minister Modi is set for a packed May, traveling to major international summits to boost India's global ties.
He'll join the India-Nordic Summit, meet leaders in Italy and the Netherlands, and host the big Africa Summit on May 31, where India aims to team up with African nations on youth employment, economic partnerships, and security.
Narendra Modi invited to France-Africa Summit
Modi has also been invited to head to Nairobi for the France-Africa Summit (May 11-12), plus India is scheduled for a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.
There's talk of a Quad meeting too, likely during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit.
All these moves show India's push for stronger partnerships and a bigger role in shaping global conversations.