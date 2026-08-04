Narendra Modi to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, visit Uzbekistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan soon, aiming to boost India's influence in Central Asia.
He'll join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan, where leaders talk about security, connectivity, and working together across the region.
After that, he'll focus on building stronger trade, defense, and investment ties with Uzbekistan.
India Uzbekistan trade tops $1 billion
India's trade with Uzbekistan has already crossed $1 billion, and there's room for more growth.
The two countries also team up on big connectivity projects like the North-South Transport Corridor and Chabahar Port.
Defense ties are getting closer too, thanks to joint military exercises called Dustlik.
This visit continues Modi's efforts from past meetings in 2015, 2016, and 2022 to keep India active (and competitive) in Central Asia.