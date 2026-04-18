Narendra Modi to chair 3rd Delhi security meeting on Iran
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a top security meeting in Delhi, focusing on how the ongoing Iran conflict could affect India.
This marks the third such meeting since tensions flared up in late February after a U.S.-Israel strike.
Ministries checking fuel power fertilizer availability
The team will check in on how different ministries are handling the fallout: think fuel supplies, power, and keeping fertilizers available for farmers.
Modi has been clear: he wants every department working together to protect people from any impact of this global crisis.