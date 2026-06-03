Narendra Modi to chair Niti Aayog council meeting June 11
India
Prime Minister Modi is set to head the Niti Aayog council meeting on June 11, the first since the think tank's recent shake-up.
The group will check in on progress from earlier talks with state officials and chief secretaries, focusing on what's actually changed since those discussions.
Niti Aayog faces rupee raw-material pressures
Last time, Modi pushed for faster manufacturing reforms and more self-reliance under his "reforms express" plan.
Now, after several departments reviewed their efforts, the council faces fresh economic challenges, like rupee dips and pricier raw materials thanks to West Asia tensions.
Plus, Modi will meet northeastern chief ministers a day later.