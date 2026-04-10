Narendra Modi to open memorial for Balagangadharanatha Swami April 15
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Adichunchanagiri in Karnataka on April 15 to open Sriguru Bhyravykya Mandira.
This memorial honors Balagangadharanatha Swami, a respected spiritual leader known for growing the Adichunchanagiri Mutt and building hundreds of educational institutions.
Modi to perform pooja and speak
Modi will do a pooja at the Kalabhyraveshwara Temple and speak to devotees, with the whole event expected to last about 1.15 hours.
Key leaders like former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda and union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will also be there, showing how much Swami meant to both the community and its leaders.