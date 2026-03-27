Narendra Modi to open Noida International Airport with 5,000-strong security

Noida airport imposes strict attendee rules

There are strict rules for anyone attending: no black clothing or live-streaming allowed, and drones are a definite no-go since the area has been marked as a "red zone."

Loads of security forces like PAC, RAF, ATS, and CISF will be on-site.

Emergency plans are solid too: NDRF and SDRF teams are ready, fire trucks and evacuation routes have been set up, traffic is being managed with real-time monitoring, and parking arrangements have been made for nearly 20,000 vehicles across designated sites, and medical support is on standby just in case.

Background verification of vendors, staff and volunteers has been carried out.