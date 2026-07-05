Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia to strengthen maritime, tech ties
Prime Minister Modi will visit Indonesia to boost ties and turn a mostly overlooked relationship into something more powerful.
Both countries are big players in the Indo-Pacific, sharing interests in maritime security, tech innovation, and economic growth.
This trip builds on the momentum from President Prabowo's recent visit to India, marking 75 years of diplomatic friendship.
Indonesia eyes India's ONDC, nickel opportunities
Indonesia wants to learn from India's digital success, especially with platforms like the Open Network for Digital Commerce, so expect some cool tech collaborations ahead.
Indian medical training could help Indonesia strengthen its healthcare system.
Plus, with Indonesia's huge nickel reserves, there are fresh opportunities for India to invest in local processing facilities, which could benefit both economies.
India, Indonesia seek stronger maritime security
Maritime security near the Strait of Malacca is a major concern for both nations. They're looking to step up efforts against piracy and improve disaster relief coordination.
Modi's visit is expected to deepen naval cooperation and reinforce their roles as key partners in keeping the Indo-Pacific safe.