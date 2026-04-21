Narendra Modi to visit Norway Sweden Netherlands Italy May 15-20
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Italy from May 15-20.
This trip comes months after India and the EU announced the conclusion of FTA negotiations in January.
He'll also join the India-Nordic Summit in Norway, right as global oil supply issues are making international teamwork extra important.
India-EU FTA gives 93% duty-free access
The new India-EU FTA gives Indian exports a big boost (93% get duty-free access to Europe) and lowers import costs for luxury cars and wines from the EU.
It's also expected to bolster Make in India.