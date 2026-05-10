Narendra Modi to visit UAE May 15 after Iranian strikes
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on May 15, just as tensions in West Asia are spiking.
This follows recent Iranian drone strikes on the UAE and comes at a time when the region's been unstable since the war that began on February 28.
UAE is India's 3rd-biggest trading partner
The UAE isn't just any stop: it's India's third-biggest trading partner and home to nearly five million Indians.
With energy supplies disrupted and trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz under threat, Modi will meet UAE leaders to talk security, keep energy flowing, and make sure economic ties stay strong.
After this, he'll head on to Europe for more diplomatic talks.