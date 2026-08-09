Narendra Modi urges Har Ghar Tiranga to mark 'Vande Mataram'

Modi shared on X, "Our Tricolor is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation."

This year, there are rallies, concerts, and group singalongs planned across India.

You can join by putting up a flag at home and posting a selfie on the Har Ghar Tiranga website:

states like Uttarakhand and Sikkim are already begun with their own Tiranga Yatras.

The theme: Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram, all about celebrating unity and patriotism together.