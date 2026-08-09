Narendra Modi urges Har Ghar Tiranga to mark 'Vande Mataram'
With India's 80th Independence Day around the corner, PM Modi is encouraging people to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
The idea? Hoist the national flag at home and celebrate not just freedom, but also 150 years of Vande Mataram, the National Song.
Uttarakhand Sikkim begin Tiranga Yatras
Modi shared on X, "Our Tricolor is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation."
This year, there are rallies, concerts, and group singalongs planned across India.
You can join by putting up a flag at home and posting a selfie on the Har Ghar Tiranga website:
states like Uttarakhand and Sikkim are already begun with their own Tiranga Yatras.
The theme: Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram, all about celebrating unity and patriotism together.