Narendra Modi urges heatwave safety, praises summer drinks in India
India
On Sunday's Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talked about the intense heatwave hitting India and reminded everyone to stay safe, drink plenty of water, and avoid being out in the sun.
He also gave a shoutout to classic Indian summer drinks like aam panna, lassi, buttermilk, and sattu sharbat as tasty ways to beat the heat.
Ashwini Vaishnaw says ministries team up
Modi called for everyone to work together against extreme weather and follow official health tips.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that ministries are teaming up for a "whole-of-nation" response.
The PM also highlighted regional favorites like Sol Kadhi and Panakam, saying these drinks not only help keep you cool but celebrate India's diverse culture under the Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat spirit.