Narendra Modi urges heatwave safety, praises summer drinks in India

Ashwini Vaishnaw says ministries team up

Modi called for everyone to work together against extreme weather and follow official health tips.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that ministries are teaming up for a "whole-of-nation" response.

The PM also highlighted regional favorites like Sol Kadhi and Panakam, saying these drinks not only help keep you cool but celebrate India's diverse culture under the Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat spirit.