Narendra Modi urges recycling of $3.8tn household and temple gold

India spent $72.4bn on gold imports

India spent $72.4 billion on gold imports in 2025-26, which puts pressure on the country's finances.

Experts say that if even 1% of household gold was recycled each year, imports could drop by up to one-third.

With rising gold prices and better exchange schemes, more people are starting to see recycling as a smart way to turn idle assets into something useful, and help the environment too.