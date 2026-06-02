Narendra Modi urges recycling of $3.8tn household and temple gold
India
Prime Minister Modi is encouraging everyone to recycle their unused gold (think old jewelry or coins) so India doesn't have to keep spending big on imports.
There's a massive $3.8 trillion worth of gold just sitting in homes and temples, but most of it isn't doing much for the economy.
India spent $72.4bn on gold imports
India spent $72.4 billion on gold imports in 2025-26, which puts pressure on the country's finances.
Experts say that if even 1% of household gold was recycled each year, imports could drop by up to one-third.
With rising gold prices and better exchange schemes, more people are starting to see recycling as a smart way to turn idle assets into something useful, and help the environment too.