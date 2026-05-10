Narendra Modi urges remote work to ease forex reserve pressure
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging everyone to go back to work from home, online meetings, and virtual conferences, just like during the pandemic.
With global tensions pushing up fuel prices and putting pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves, he says these steps can help ease the strain.
Narendra Modi calls sustainable travel patriotism
Modi also asked people to skip overseas trips, destination weddings, and buying gold for at least a year since these hit the economy hard.
He called using public transit, carpooling, metros, and electric vehicles patriotism, encouraging everyone to pitch in for a more sustainable future while things are uncertain globally.