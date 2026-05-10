Narendra Modi urges responsible action in Hyderabad amid rising prices
India
Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a rally in Hyderabad, called on everyone to do their bit as international conflicts push up gasoline and fertilizer prices.
He said it's time for responsible actions so India can weather the economic storm and rely less on imports.
Modi suggests transport and fertilizer cuts
Modi suggested using public transportation, carpooling, or electric vehicles to save fuel.
He also encouraged skipping unnecessary foreign trips and holding off on buying gold for a year; maybe explore Indian destinations instead!
For farmers, he recommended cutting chemical fertilizers by one-half and trying natural farming or solar pumps.
Even bringing back work-from-home and online meetings could make a difference right now.