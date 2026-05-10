Narendra Modi urges water conservation at Art of Living's anniversary
India
At The Art of Living Foundation's 45th anniversary in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi urged everyone, especially farmers, to save water and use it wisely through the "Per Drop, More Crop" push.
He tied in big-picture goals like ditching single-use plastics, saving electricity, and supporting local products, all while spotlighting Mission LiFE's focus on eco-friendly living.
Narendra Modi lauds youth driving change
Modi gave a shout-out to young Indians for driving change in digital payments, startups, infrastructure, and even space tech.
He pointed to successes like Swachh Bharat as proof that when communities pitch in together, India doesn't just keep up—it leads.