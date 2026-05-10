Narendra Modi urges water conservation at Art of Living's anniversary India May 10, 2026

At The Art of Living Foundation's 45th anniversary in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi urged everyone, especially farmers, to save water and use it wisely through the "Per Drop, More Crop" push.

He tied in big-picture goals like ditching single-use plastics, saving electricity, and supporting local products, all while spotlighting Mission LiFE's focus on eco-friendly living.