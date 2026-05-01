Narendra Modi visits U.A.E. to deepen strategic defense partnership
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the U.A.E. this week, focusing on deepening the Strategic Defense Partnership, for which a Letter of Intent was signed in January.
This partnership covers everything from defense tech and cybersecurity to counterterrorism, showing India's backing for the U.A.E. during tense times in the region.
Modi expected to discuss Fujairah attack
A big part of Modi's trip will be talking about regional security, especially after an attack in Fujairah injured three Indians.
He's expected to discuss safety concerns with U.A.E. leaders and look at ways both countries can work closer together, helping not just India and the U.A.E., but also adding some much-needed stability in West Asia.