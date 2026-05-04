Narendra Modi: West Asia crisis shakes global economy, India resilient
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday, saying the ongoing West Asia crisis is shaking up the global economy, but reassured everyone that India is tackling these challenges with "full strength and resilience."
He underlined that the country is confronting these challenges with "full strength and resilience."
Modi cites polls, stresses unity, development
Modi pointed to the recent election results as proof of India's united spirit, calling it a nation "united in thought, voice and purpose."
He stressed that despite international challenges, building a developed India remains top priority, and that resilience will help the country handle any crisis without losing sight of progress.