Narendra Modi: West Asia crisis shakes global economy, India resilient India May 04, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday, saying the ongoing West Asia crisis is shaking up the global economy, but reassured everyone that India is tackling these challenges with "full strength and resilience."

He underlined that the country is confronting these challenges with "full strength and resilience."