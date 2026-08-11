NASA-supported teams will study August 12 2026 total solar eclipse
India
A total solar eclipse is set for August 12, 2026, when the moon will completely cover the sun and reveal its glowing corona for just over 2 minutes in some spots.
NASA-supported teams will use aircraft, balloons, and ground observations during the August eclipse, as daylight briefly turns to twilight, temperatures dip, and you might even spot bright stars during the day.
Use eclipse glasses outside totality
The full show will cross northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and a small part of Portugal.
If you're elsewhere in Europe or parts of North America, you'll catch a partial eclipse, but not in India this time.
Just remember: if you're outside the path of totality, use proper eclipse glasses or viewers to protect your eyes.