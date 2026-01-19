Nashik accident: Four lives lost in late-night road crash
India
A serious accident on Manmad-Malegaon Road in Nashik, Maharashtra, took four lives and left two people injured in the wee hours of Monday.
Around 1:30am near Varhane village, a pick-up collided with a luxury bus heading to Malegaon.
Three of those who died were locals—Sheikh Ata-ur Rehman Sheikh Abeed (40), Sattar Khan Mohammed Khan (40), and Yakub Sheru Khan (27).
What's next?
The fourth victim, found in the bus driver's cabin, hasn't been identified yet.
Locals and police helped get the injured to the hospital quickly.
Police have registered a case and are investigating what led to this heartbreaking crash.