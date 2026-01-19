Nashik accident: Four lives lost in late-night road crash India Jan 19, 2026

A serious accident on Manmad-Malegaon Road in Nashik, Maharashtra, took four lives and left two people injured in the wee hours of Monday.

Around 1:30am near Varhane village, a pick-up collided with a luxury bus heading to Malegaon.

Three of those who died were locals—Sheikh Ata-ur Rehman Sheikh Abeed (40), Sattar Khan Mohammed Khan (40), and Yakub Sheru Khan (27).