Nashik couple Vijay and Surekha Savarkar die in Nagpur crash

Pankaj Dekate arrested, allegedly drunk

Police say Dekate was allegedly drunk and distracted by his phone at the time of the accident.

The couple was rushed to the hospital but sadly did not make it.

Dekate has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and his car has been seized for investigation.

Forensic teams are now reviewing electronic evidence to confirm what happened.