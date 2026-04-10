Nashik couple Vijay and Surekha Savarkar die in Nagpur crash
India
A Nashik couple, Vijay, 53, and Surekha Savarkar, 48, lost their lives in a road accident in Nagpur on Wednesday.
They were heading home from a family event when their two-wheeler was hit by a car driven by bank manager Pankaj Dekate.
The crash happened between Besa Chowk and Purushottam Bazar Chowk, leaving the road scattered with debris.
Pankaj Dekate arrested, allegedly drunk
Police say Dekate was allegedly drunk and distracted by his phone at the time of the accident.
The couple was rushed to the hospital but sadly did not make it.
Dekate has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and his car has been seized for investigation.
Forensic teams are now reviewing electronic evidence to confirm what happened.