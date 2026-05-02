Nashik court denies Nida Khan anticipatory bail over conversion probe
India
A Nashik court has refused anticipatory bail to Nida Khan, an accused in a case involving allegations of harassment and coercion.
Khan's request for bail, citing her pregnancy, was turned down as the prosecution said her custody is needed to check possible financial links and connections with conversion groups.
Investigators examine Nida Khan's phone diaries
Investigators are looking into Khan's phone and diaries for more evidence.
So far, eight people, including a female operations manager, have been arrested as police dig into nine complaints about harassment and attempted forced conversion.
TCS has suspended those directly involved, sticking to its zero-tolerance policy while the investigation continues.