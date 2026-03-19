Nashik godman arrested for raping, blackmailing woman under religious pretense

Accused in police custody; videos being examined

Police filed an FIR immediately after the survivor approached the police under rape and anti-black magic laws. He was arrested the same night and is in police custody until March 24.

During raids, officers found a pen drive containing 58 videos, some of which are reportedly objectionable; a few clips are alleged or suspected to involve well-known women or public figures and are under forensic examination.

The case has sparked public outrage and calls for other victims to come forward, especially after photos surfaced showing Kharat with local politicians.