Nashik IT firm probed over sexual harassment and alleged conversions
A Nashik-based IT company is being investigated after serious claims of sexual harassment and forcing employees to change their religion.
It all started when a woman accused a colleague of misleading her with marriage promises in the last week of March, which led to more complaints, nine FIRs, and at least seven arrests for allegedly pressuring Hindu staff to convert to Islam and mocking their beliefs.
Maharashtra police question human resources manager
Police have now questioned the company's human resources manager amid claims that employee complaints were ignored.
Maharashtra's chief minister called the situation "very shocking" and praised police for acting quickly, saying "In Maharashtra there is no place for such incidents. It will not be tolerated."
BJP minister Nitesh Rane criticized the human resources team for turning a blind eye and called these actions "corporate jihad," urging strict punishment if proven guilty.