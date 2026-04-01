Nashik IT firm probed over sexual harassment and alleged conversions India Apr 10, 2026

A Nashik-based IT company is being investigated after serious claims of sexual harassment and forcing employees to change their religion.

It all started when a woman accused a colleague of misleading her with marriage promises in the last week of March, which led to more complaints, nine FIRs, and at least seven arrests for allegedly pressuring Hindu staff to convert to Islam and mocking their beliefs.