Nashik police search Nida Khan in TCS sexual harassment case

Nida Khan lawyer seeks anticipatory bail

Khan's lawyer plans to seek anticipatory bail soon.

The controversy started in March after a harassment complaint at TCS's Nashik office, leading to nine FIRs covering both harassment and religious sentiment violations.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan also clarified that Khan was not an HR manager as some reports claimed. She was actually a process associate.

A special team is handling the investigation while the search continues.