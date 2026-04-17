Nashik police search Nida Khan in TCS sexual harassment case
India
Nashik police are actively searching for Nida Khan, who is at the center of a sexual harassment case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Her phone and her relatives' phones are off, and the house of her concerned relatives is locked, making it tough for authorities to track them down.
Nida Khan lawyer seeks anticipatory bail
Khan's lawyer plans to seek anticipatory bail soon.
The controversy started in March after a harassment complaint at TCS's Nashik office, leading to nine FIRs covering both harassment and religious sentiment violations.
TCS CEO K Krithivasan also clarified that Khan was not an HR manager as some reports claimed. She was actually a process associate.
A special team is handling the investigation while the search continues.