Nashik TCS BPO probe finds alleged religious conversion racket

Police register 9 FIRs against employees

So far, nine FIRs have been filed based on complaints from eight women and one man, identifying at least 12 employees as alleged targets; six team leaders and HR executive Nida Khan are among the accused, and Nida Khan is absconding.

The accused are alleged to have subjected colleagues to verbal abuse and pressure to adopt Islamic practices, while the FIRs include charges such as sexual harassment, rape on the pretext of marriage, religious manipulation, and hurting religious sentiments.

The investigation is still ongoing as police work to recover deleted messages, while three more survivors have been traced and their statements recorded.