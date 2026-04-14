Nashik TCS BPO probe finds alleged religious conversion racket
A police probe at the TCS BPO campus in Nashik has uncovered an alleged religious conversion racket, with possible international links.
Undercover women officers posed as housekeeping staff to gather evidence, and investigators found WhatsApp chats hinting at connections to someone in Malaysia.
The case kicked off in February 2026 and has put workplace safety and ethics under the spotlight.
Police register 9 FIRs against employees
So far, nine FIRs have been filed based on complaints from eight women and one man, identifying at least 12 employees as alleged targets; six team leaders and HR executive Nida Khan are among the accused, and Nida Khan is absconding.
The accused are alleged to have subjected colleagues to verbal abuse and pressure to adopt Islamic practices, while the FIRs include charges such as sexual harassment, rape on the pretext of marriage, religious manipulation, and hurting religious sentiments.
The investigation is still ongoing as police work to recover deleted messages, while three more survivors have been traced and their statements recorded.