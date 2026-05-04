Nasrapur toddler allegedly raped and murdered, Devendra Fadnavis vows action
India
A shocking crime in Nasrapur, Pune, where a three-and-one-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered on May 1, has led to widespread protests and public outrage.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised quick action, with the main suspect, a 65-year-old man, already arrested.
Maharashtra CM seeks death penalty
Fadnavis says the trial will move fast and push for the death penalty. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the case to make sure everything is thorough.
The victim's father has called off protests after getting these assurances but hopes politicians won't use his daughter's case for their own gain.
Meanwhile, groups like the National Commission for Women and political parties are demanding strict punishment and real justice.