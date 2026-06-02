National Family Health Survey finds women's internet access nearly doubled
India
Big news from the latest National Family Health Survey: internet access among Indian women has nearly doubled in just four years, jumping from 33% to 64%.
This shift is helping close the digital divide and opening up new opportunities for women across the country.
Preschool, women's schooling rise, rural gap
The survey also shows more children are going to preschool: attendance rose from 40.1% to 47%.
Plus, more women now have at least 10 years of schooling, up from 41% to 46.4%.
While these numbers are encouraging, there's still a gap between urban and rural areas, with fewer girls in rural regions getting the same educational chances.