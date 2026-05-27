National Fertilizers Ltd. tenders 1.7 million tons urea before monsoon

India faces fertilizer shortage, higher prices

All shipments need to leave the loading port by July 20 to keep rice, corn, and soybean planting on track.

Right now, India needs 39 million tons of fertilizer for the season but only has about one-half of that in stock.

To make things trickier, global urea prices have shot up, thanks to supply disruptions from Middle East conflicts and plant shutdowns, meaning India is paying almost double earlier rates.