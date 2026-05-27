National Fertilizers Ltd. tenders 1.7 million tons urea before monsoon
India
India is gearing up to import 1.7 million tons of urea just before the monsoon planting season kicks in.
National Fertilizers Ltd., a government company, put out a global tender on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, hoping to boost fertilizer supplies for farmers as demand rises across the country.
India faces fertilizer shortage, higher prices
All shipments need to leave the loading port by July 20 to keep rice, corn, and soybean planting on track.
Right now, India needs 39 million tons of fertilizer for the season but only has about one-half of that in stock.
To make things trickier, global urea prices have shot up, thanks to supply disruptions from Middle East conflicts and plant shutdowns, meaning India is paying almost double earlier rates.