National Handloom Day celebrates 35.22L weaving workers, mostly women

National Handloom Day started in 2015 to honor the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, which pushed for local industry during India's freedom struggle.

The craft itself goes way back to the Indus Valley days and even gets a mention in ancient texts.

PM Modi praised artisans for their talent and role in rural empowerment, promising continued support through schemes like the National Fibre Scheme.

In 2025-26, handlooms brought in ~ ₹1,330.96 crore from exports to places like UAE, US and Europe.