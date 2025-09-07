NH-2 reopening raises concerns over peace process in Manipur

Manipur: Kuki groups warn against unrestricted movement after NH-2 reopening

By Snehil Singh 05:48 pm Sep 07, 202505:48 pm

The reopening of National Highway-2, a critical supply route in Manipur, has raised concerns over the peace process in the state. The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF), two Kuki-Zo armed groups, have warned that this development should not be seen as a green light for unrestricted movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas. This comes after they signed a renewed ceasefire agreement with the Centre, focusing on territorial integrity and political resolution.