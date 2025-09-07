Manipur: Kuki groups warn against unrestricted movement after NH-2 reopening
What's the story
The reopening of National Highway-2, a critical supply route in Manipur, has raised concerns over the peace process in the state. The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF), two Kuki-Zo armed groups, have warned that this development should not be seen as a green light for unrestricted movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas. This comes after they signed a renewed ceasefire agreement with the Centre, focusing on territorial integrity and political resolution.
Agreement details
Ceasefire agreement aims to maintain territorial integrity
The ceasefire agreement, which was first signed in 2008 and has been renewed periodically, aims to keep Manipur's territorial integrity intact. It also calls for the relocation of designated camps from vulnerable areas and a push toward a political settlement. However, since the Meitei-Kuki clashes started in May 2023, over 260 people have been killed and more than 60,000 displaced.
Route reopening
KNO, UPF clarify on NH-2 reopening
The Kuki-Zo council had recently agreed to reopen NH-2 after discussions with the home ministry. However, KNO and UPF clarified that Kuki-Zo groups never blocked NH-2, and the council's appeal was only for the Kangpokpi stretch to facilitate the passage of essential goods. They reiterated their commitment to a structured tripartite dialogue for a negotiated settlement within the Constitution.