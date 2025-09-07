Badrinath, Kedarnath temples close for lunar eclipse observance
On Sunday, the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples closed at 12:58pm to observe 'Sutak Kaal,' a nine-hour period before the lunar eclipse when temple worship is paused for purity.
This closure, announced by temple authorities, applies to all temples under their care.
When will the temples reopen?
The total lunar eclipse (aka 'Blood Moon') starts at 9:57pm IST Sunday and ends at 1:26am Monday, with peak viewing at 11:42pm.
Afterward, the temples are set to reopen early—around 4-4:30am during Brahma Muhurta—after special purification rituals wrap up by about 5am.
Char Dham temple closing dates
Char Dham temples like Kedarnath and Badrinath open only from spring to autumn each year.
For 2025, expect Kedarnath to close between October 23-November 2 and Badrinath between November 6-9.
Final dates get confirmed near Vijayadashami based on festivals and weather.