National Teachers's Award 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan honors 69 educators

On September 5, the National Teachers's Award 2026 will shine a spotlight on 69 amazing educators at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, the event celebrates teachers who've gone above and beyond: 48 school teachers and 21 teachers and faculties of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and polytechnics.

Standout names this year include Rajesh Bordoloi (Assam), Khushboo Kumari (Bihar), Amutha J, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Madurai, Avlokita Agrawal (Uttarakhand), and Kirti Chandra Sahu (Telangana).