National Testing Agency issues FAQs ahead of NEET UG re-exam

NTA extends bank deadline June 22

If you're waiting on a refund, the NTA has extended the bank details submission deadline to June 22: around 13 lakh candidates have already updated theirs.

Your exam language stays as originally chosen, so no changes there.

Exam centers will be based on city preferences you updated between May 15-21; if you didn't update, your old choice stands.

If you had trouble at your previous center, just email neetug2026@nta.ac.in with your complaint and documents. It's ready to help sort it out.