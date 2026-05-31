National Testing Agency issues FAQs ahead of NEET UG re-exam
Heads up, NEET UG aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dropped a fresh set of FAQs to clear up confusion about the upcoming re-exam.
Mark your calendars: it's happening on June 21 from 2pm to 5:15pm with an extra 15 minutes for paperwork.
Admit cards are expected to be released by June 14.
NTA extends bank deadline June 22
If you're waiting on a refund, the NTA has extended the bank details submission deadline to June 22: around 13 lakh candidates have already updated theirs.
Your exam language stays as originally chosen, so no changes there.
Exam centers will be based on city preferences you updated between May 15-21; if you didn't update, your old choice stands.
If you had trouble at your previous center, just email neetug2026@nta.ac.in with your complaint and documents. It's ready to help sort it out.