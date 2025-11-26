Next Article
Nationwide protests mark anniversary of farmers' march
India
On Wednesday, workers and farmers across India hit the streets to protest new labor laws and economic policies they say hurt their rights and livelihoods.
Demonstrations took place in hundreds of districts, with union leaders and farmer groups gathering in Delhi to remember the 2020 farmers' march.
What protesters want
Protesters handed President Droupadi Murmu a list of 16 demands—top of the list: scrapping the new labor codes, restoring old pension schemes, and legally guaranteed procurement at MSP based on the C2+50% formula.
They also voiced concerns about trade deals that could impact local agriculture, urging the government to listen for real change.