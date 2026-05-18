Navapur Maharashtra veterinary staff suspected of human avian influenza recover
India
Two veterinary workers in Navapur, Maharashtra were suspected human avian influenza cases after helping contain an outbreak earlier this month.
Both were hospitalized as a precaution but have since recovered and returned home.
Culling staff tested amid compensation delays
All culling staff are now being tested for the virus to prevent further spread.
More than 400,000 chickens were culled, and 24.9 lakh eggs and over 5.48 lakh kilograms of poultry feed were destroyed to control the outbreak.
While officials say there have been no human deaths, delays in compensation are causing stress for local poultry farmers.