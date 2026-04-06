Naveen Srivastava meets Shishir Khanal to strengthen bilateral ties India Apr 06, 2026

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, just met with Shishir Khanal, who is fresh in his role as Nepal's Foreign Minister.

The meeting on April 6, 2026 was all about strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

Srivastava also brought warm wishes from India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.