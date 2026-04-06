Naveen Srivastava meets Shishir Khanal to strengthen bilateral ties
India
India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, just met with Shishir Khanal, who is fresh in his role as Nepal's Foreign Minister.
The meeting on April 6, 2026 was all about strengthening the friendship between the two countries.
Srivastava also brought warm wishes from India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
India, Nepal sign new trade agreement
Their discussion focused on boosting cooperation and building on the long-standing partnership between India and Nepal, something both sides seem eager about.
Plus, the two countries signed a new trade agreement to ramp up economic ties, marking a positive step forward for both neighbors.