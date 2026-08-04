Navi Mumbai airport launches 1st international cargo flight to Sharjah

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) just sent off its first-ever international cargo flight: a 20 tons IndiGo CarGo shipment to Sharjah.

The flight included everything from fresh produce to general goods, including bonded transfer cargo received from Mumbai and Ahmedabad and moved efficiently to NMIA through bonded trucking arrangements.

This big step puts NMIA on the map as a rising cargo hub for western India.