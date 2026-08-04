Navi Mumbai airport launches 1st international cargo flight to Sharjah
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) just sent off its first-ever international cargo flight: a 20 tons IndiGo CarGo shipment to Sharjah.
The flight included everything from fresh produce to general goods, including bonded transfer cargo received from Mumbai and Ahmedabad and moved efficiently to NMIA through bonded trucking arrangements.
This big step puts NMIA on the map as a rising cargo hub for western India.
NMIA handles domestic and international logistics
The airport's setup is built for all kinds of shipments (think perishables, medicines, valuables, and even hazardous items). It handles both domestic and international logistics smoothly.
An NMIA spokesperson summed it up nicely, calling this launch a "This marks an important step in establishing NMIA as a preferred air cargo hub for the region." toward making the airport a go-to spot for cargo in the region.