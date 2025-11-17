Navi Mumbai airport opens December 25, 2025

What to expect: flights, features, and more

IndiGo will kick things off with the first flights—think Bengaluru and Hyderabad routes right from day one.

The airport will start with 23 daily departures and ramp up to 34 by February 2026 as it goes round-the-clock.

Built across a massive area with a cool lotus-inspired design, it's ready for big crowds (20 million passengers at first, aiming for up to 90 million later).

Security is locked in too—the CISF takes charge on 29 October 2025—so get ready for a fresh travel experience in Mumbai.