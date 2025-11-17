Kerala train tickets for Christmas-New Year? Blink and you'll miss them

Travel agents are believed to have pre-booked many tickets, so regular folks have fewer options. Prices have jumped too—special trains and interstate busses can cost double the usual fare, with Bengaluru-Kerala tickets hitting ₹2,000-₹4,000.

Can Railways keep up?

It is estimated that Indian Railways will operate around 450 special trains to Kerala during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, though only a handful have been announced so far.

But with busy tracks (especially between Shoranur and Thiruvananthapuram), there's only so much they can do.

Still, the rush shows just how important these holiday journeys are for many people.