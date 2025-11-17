Kerala train tickets for Christmas-New Year? Blink and you'll miss them
Heading to Kerala for the holidays? Train tickets from big cities are selling out in minutes this year, thanks to a mix of festive travel and the Sabarimala pilgrimage.
From December 18 onward, confirmed seats are basically gone—Southern Railways even capped waiting lists at 25%, so popular trains like Netravati Express and Pune-Ernakulam Superfast filled up fast.
Only a handful of RAC spots are left on some days.
What's making it tougher?
Travel agents are believed to have pre-booked many tickets, so regular folks have fewer options.
Prices have jumped too—special trains and interstate busses can cost double the usual fare, with Bengaluru-Kerala tickets hitting ₹2,000-₹4,000.
Can Railways keep up?
It is estimated that Indian Railways will operate around 450 special trains to Kerala during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, though only a handful have been announced so far.
But with busy tracks (especially between Shoranur and Thiruvananthapuram), there's only so much they can do.
Still, the rush shows just how important these holiday journeys are for many people.