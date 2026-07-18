Navi Mumbai jewelry company loses ₹10.7cr to WhatsApp owner impersonation
India
A jewelry company in Navi Mumbai lost a whopping ₹10.7 crore after scammers pretended to be the owner on WhatsApp.
The account executive, thinking it was the boss messaging, ended up transferring money in four transactions on July 14 and at least one more on July 15 to five different bank accounts.
Cyber police probe WhatsApp photo impersonation
The fraudsters didn't just use the owner's name. They even used his photo on WhatsApp to make things look legit.
The truth came out during a group call when the real owner said he never approved any payments.
Now, cyber police are on the case, tracking down both the fake number and everyone who got the money, hoping to catch those behind this high-stakes scam.