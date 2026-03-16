'Navratri' processions in Delhi disturb sleep, violate noise rules
Delhi neighborhoods like Mathura Road, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Greater Kailash are struggling to sleep as Navratri processions blast devotional music from trucks late into the night, sometimes until 4am.
The sound levels? Up to 90 decibels, which is about twice the legal limit for residential areas after dark.
Residents say they have stopped calling police
Even in silent zones near hospitals, where the night-time limit is 40 dB(A) after 10pm rules are being ignored.
Residents say their windows literally shake from the music and elderly folks are having a tough time.
Some residents say they have stopped calling police because they feel it makes no difference.
Police boost patrols on procession routes
Delhi Police have cut power to dozens of giant speakers and boosted patrols on procession routes.
Still, many processions use concert-grade speakers that break both pollution board rules and vehicle laws.
Why the noise debate isn't going away soon
The ongoing noise shows how festival vibes often clash with people's right to peace, and why this debate isn't going away any time soon.