Navy leak case: 2 more arrests in espionage racket

Details of espionage racket

Rohit allegedly shared confidential data for 18 months, and after moving from Kochi to Udupi six months ago he continued sharing, while Santri kept sending information even after Rohit's transfer.

Details leaked included ship IDs, repair schedules, and infrastructure plans.

The investigation has also led to arrests of Hirendra Kumar Khadayat—who supplied SIMs and OTPs—and Alif Islam in Kerala.

All five accused are now in custody under strict security laws as police dig deeper into this suspected spy network.