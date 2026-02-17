Navy leak case: 2 more arrests in espionage racket
Two more people, Rohit and Santri, have been arrested for leaking sensitive Indian Navy ship info to Pakistani handlers via WhatsApp, reportedly in exchange for illegal payments.
Both worked at Shushma Marine, a subcontractor at Udupi Cochin Shipyard in Malpe, which conducts ship repair and allied works for naval vessels.
Their arrests follow a complaint from the Udupi Cochin Shipyard CEO last November.
Details of espionage racket
Rohit allegedly shared confidential data for 18 months, and after moving from Kochi to Udupi six months ago he continued sharing, while Santri kept sending information even after Rohit's transfer.
Details leaked included ship IDs, repair schedules, and infrastructure plans.
The investigation has also led to arrests of Hirendra Kumar Khadayat—who supplied SIMs and OTPs—and Alif Islam in Kerala.
All five accused are now in custody under strict security laws as police dig deeper into this suspected spy network.