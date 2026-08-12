Nazim and Kasim appeal convictions in Ankit Sharma murder

The prosecution isn't done yet either: it plans to appeal a previous court decision that let six other accused walk free.

That same ruling had sentenced former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain and four others to life, with Hussain convicted of murder and the others of the rioting-related charges.

Sharma's killing happened on February 25, 2020, during violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, with his body later found in a drain.