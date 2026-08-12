Nazim and Kasim appeal convictions in Ankit Sharma murder
Nazim and Kasim, who were given life sentences for the 2020 murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi riots, are now challenging their convictions.
The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear their appeals and has asked Delhi Police and prosecutors to respond.
A hearing is set for December 2.
Prosecution to appeal acquittals of 6
The prosecution isn't done yet either: it plans to appeal a previous court decision that let six other accused walk free.
That same ruling had sentenced former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain and four others to life, with Hussain convicted of murder and the others of the rioting-related charges.
Sharma's killing happened on February 25, 2020, during violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, with his body later found in a drain.