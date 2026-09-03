NBEMS releases NEET PG 2026 re-exam admit cards natboard.edu.in
India
Heads up, NEET PG aspirants! Admit cards for the 2026 re-exam have just been released by NBEMS.
The big day is September 5, so if you're eligible, hop onto natboard.edu.in and download your hall ticket.
Candidates verify and print hall tickets
Double-check all details on your admit card (name, roll number, and application number) to avoid any last-minute hassles.
The admit card is your entry pass; if you spot a mistake, reach out to exam authorities right away.
Just log in to natboard.edu.in and follow the prompts to download and print your hall ticket.
And don't forget to read the instructions carefully for a smooth exam experience!