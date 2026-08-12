NBEMS to release NEET PG admit cards on August 27

Grab your admit card from nbe.edu.in once it's live; it'll have your exam timing and venue.

Remember to print a color copy and bring it with a valid photo ID (like Aadhaar or PAN) to the center.

Arrive at least 30 minutes early, and hang onto that admit card even after the test; you won't be able to re-download it later.

Only those with valid hall tickets get in!