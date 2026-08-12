NBEMS to release NEET PG admit cards on August 27
India
Heads up, NEET PG aspirants! NBEMS is set to release your admit cards on August 27.
Exam city slips were already out on August 11, so you can sort your travel plans early.
The big exam day is August 3, so mark your calendar and get ready.
Bring color-printed admit card and ID
Grab your admit card from nbe.edu.in once it's live; it'll have your exam timing and venue.
Remember to print a color copy and bring it with a valid photo ID (like Aadhaar or PAN) to the center.
Arrive at least 30 minutes early, and hang onto that admit card even after the test; you won't be able to re-download it later.
Only those with valid hall tickets get in!