NCB official Amit Ghawate booked in Gurunath Chichkar suicide case
Amit Ghawate, a top NCB official, has been booked by Navi Mumbai police after the suicide of builder Gurunath Chichkar.
Chichkar left a note saying he was fed up with harassment by NCB and police officials; police say he had been under intense pressure because his son Naveen was being investigated for running a major drug syndicate.
The case against Ghawate includes charges such as abetment to suicide, conspiracy, and extortion.
Naveen Chichkar arrested after Malaysia deportation
The investigation took a turn when evidence pointed toward Ghawate's involvement.
Naveen Chichkar was arrested last year after being deported from Malaysia and is accused of leading an international drug ring; his brother Dheeraj is also in custody.
Further investigation into the allegations against Ghawate is under way.