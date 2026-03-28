NCB official Amit Ghawate booked in Gurunath Chichkar suicide case India Mar 28, 2026

Amit Ghawate, a top NCB official, has been booked by Navi Mumbai police after the suicide of builder Gurunath Chichkar.

Chichkar left a note saying he was fed up with harassment by NCB and police officials; police say he had been under intense pressure because his son Naveen was being investigated for running a major drug syndicate.

The case against Ghawate includes charges such as abetment to suicide, conspiracy, and extortion.