NCB seizes 349kg cocaine worth 1,745cr in Mumbai, major win

Amit Shah hails NCB's bottom-to-top approach

Shah highlighted the NCB's "bottom-to-top" approach, basically tracking smaller drug shipments to catch bigger players.

He said this operation shows how effective these strategies can be and that the crackdown on drug cartels will keep going strong.

For context, NCB has made another big bust recently too, including 200kg of ganja earlier this year, showing their ongoing push against illegal drugs.