NCB seizes 349kg cocaine worth 1,745cr in Mumbai, major win
Big news from Mumbai: the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) just seized 349kg of cocaine worth a whopping ₹1,745 crore, disrupting what is believed to be an international drug cartel.
This is being called a major win in the fight against narcotics trafficking.
Home Minister Amit Shah gave the team a shoutout, calling it a strategic success and promising more action against these networks.
Amit Shah hails NCB's bottom-to-top approach
Shah highlighted the NCB's "bottom-to-top" approach, basically tracking smaller drug shipments to catch bigger players.
He said this operation shows how effective these strategies can be and that the crackdown on drug cartels will keep going strong.
For context, NCB has made another big bust recently too, including 200kg of ganja earlier this year, showing their ongoing push against illegal drugs.